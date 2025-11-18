Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ultra-processed foods problem is driven by commercial interests, not individual weakness. Here’s how to fix it

By Phillip Baker, ARC Future Fellow and Sydney Horizon Fellow, School of Public Health, University of Sydney, University of Sydney
Camila Corvalan, Full Professor of the Public Nutrition Unit of the Institute of Nutrition and Food Technology, Universidad de Chile
Carlos Monteiro, Professor at the Department of Nutrition of the School of Public Health, Universidade de São Paulo (USP)
Gyorgy Scrinis, Associate Professor of Food Politics and Policy, The University of Melbourne
Priscila Machado, Research Fellow, Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition, Deakin University
Without policy action and a coordinated global response, ultra-processed foods will continue to rise in human diets, harming health, economies. It’s time to act.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
