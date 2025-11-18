Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Far beyond the climate crisis: COP30 must seek to build a new model of civilisation

By Paulo Artaxo, Centro de Estudos Amazônia Sustentável, Universidade de São Paulo (USP)
The climate crisis we face is the clearest sign that humanity is undergoing yet another major historical transition. The real challenge is to rethink the ways we produce, consume and live — and, above all, to redefine what we mean by progress.The Conversation


