Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: Authorities weaponized social media and digital tools to suppress Gen Z protests

By Amnesty International
*Names changed to protect identities  Kenyan authorities systematically deployed technology-facilitated violence as part of a coordinated and sustained campaign to suppress Generation Z-led protests between June 2024 and July 2025 against corruption and the introduction of new tax legislation, a new Amnesty International report shows.  The report, “This fear, everyone is feeling it”: Tech-facilitated violence […] The post Kenya: Authorities weaponized social media and digital tools to suppress Gen Z protests  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The ultra-processed foods problem is driven by commercial interests, not individual weakness. Here’s how to fix it
~ Far beyond the climate crisis: COP30 must seek to build a new model of civilisation
~ One Nation’s surge continues in Redbridge poll, but Labor dominant
~ UN Security Council Should Resist South Sudan Attempt to Undermine Peacekeepers
~ Hospitals are under pressure. These changes could save $1.2 billion a year – and fund 160,000 extra hospital visits
~ Yes, migration to Australia is up. But new figures show most migrants do not become citizens
~ Franchise businesses have long been plagued by scandals. Domino’s is just the latest
~ 57% of young Australians say their education prepared them for the future. Others are not so sure
~ Are animals and AI conscious? We’ve devised new theories for how to test this
~ Why are screen villains always drinking milk?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter