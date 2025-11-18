Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Security Council Should Resist South Sudan Attempt to Undermine Peacekeepers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A UN helicopter performs a routine patrol over the Bentiu internally displaced persons camp in Unity State, South Sudan, on November 4, 2025. © 2025 Rian Cope/AFP via Getty Images The South Sudanese government has demanded that the United Nations drastically scale back its peacekeeping mission in the country (UNMISS), including withdrawing 70 percent of its international peacekeeping forces (though not regional forces), grounding its helicopters, and closing its operating bases and civilian protection sites. The call should ring alarm bells as civilians in South…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
