Yes, migration to Australia is up. But new figures show most migrants do not become citizens
By Aude Bernard, Associate Professor, Queensland Centre for Population Research, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Charles Irvin Siriban, Postdoctoral research fellow, Queensland Centre for Population, The University of Queensland
Gin (Jing) Wu, Postdoctoral research fellow, Queensland Centre for Population, The University of Queensland
Immigration to Australia has surged since the COVID pandemic. But our research shows only about one in five become citizens within seven years.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 18, 2025