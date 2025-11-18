Tolerance.ca
Franchise businesses have long been plagued by scandals. Domino’s is just the latest

By Jenny Buchan, Emeritus Professor, Business School, UNSW Sydney
The blue and red boxes with white dots are immediately recognisable as containing Domino’s pizzas. The pizza chain is Australia’s largest and is run as a franchise, with the ASX-listed public company Domino’s Pizza Enterprises holding the Australian master franchise rights.

Industry analysts IBISWorld calculate Domino’s has 4.2% of the fast food and takeaway market in Australia.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
