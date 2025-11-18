Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are screen villains always drinking milk?

By Fiona Wilkes, PhD Candidate, The University of Western Australia
Despite its original association with purity, it has become somewhat of a trope to put the humble milk glass in the hands of the ‘bad guy’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN Security Council Should Resist South Sudan Attempt to Undermine Peacekeepers
~ Hospitals are under pressure. These changes could save $1.2 billion a year – and fund 160,000 extra hospital visits
~ Yes, migration to Australia is up. But new figures show most migrants do not become citizens
~ Franchise businesses have long been plagued by scandals. Domino’s is just the latest
~ 57% of young Australians say their education prepared them for the future. Others are not so sure
~ Are animals and AI conscious? We’ve devised new theories for how to test this
~ Silent cyber threats: How shadow AI could undermine Canada’s digital health defences
~ Wicked: For Good – the second part of this reimagining of Oz takes a much darker political turn
~ Calling Israel an ‘apartheid state’ doesn’t help anyone
~ Why MAGA is obsessed with Epstein − and why the files are unlikely to dent loyalty to Trump
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter