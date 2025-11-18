Silent cyber threats: How shadow AI could undermine Canada’s digital health defences
By Abbas Yazdinejad, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Artificial Intelligence, University of Toronto
Jude Kong, Professor, Artificial Intelligence & Mathematical Modeling Lab, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
Shadow AI is the unsanctioned use of AI systems without formal institutional oversight. In health care, it means pasting patient details into public chatbots.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 18, 2025