A Family Erased in Mali

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The logo of the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA), Bamako, Mali, February 15, 2025. © 2025 GOUSNO/AFP via Getty Images A quiet desert night in northern Mali turned deadly when an apparent military drone launched its explosive munition on a tent, leaving an entire family dead. The strike was a recent example of Malian military operations killing civilians and may amount to a war crime.The November 13 strike at about 9:30 p.m. on the village of Tangatta, in Mali’s northern Timbuktu region, killed seven civilians, including five children ages 7 to 15, from the same ethnic…


© Human Rights Watch -
