Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How stem cell therapy can regenerate brain tissue after a stroke

By Daniel Tornero Prieto, Profesor de Biología Celular y Director del Laboratorio de Células Madre Neurales y Daño Cerebral, Universitat de Barcelona
Alba Ortega Gascó, Investigadora postdoctoral Neurociencias, Universitat de Barcelona
Santiago Ramos Bartolomé, Biotecnólogo y Antropólogo Biológico, Universitat de Barcelona
Every year, millions of lives are suddenly, swiftly transformed by a stroke, which occurs when a blood vessel travelling towards the brain becomes obstructed, causing neurons to die off. Strokes are among the leading causes of disability in adults, and it is estimated that one in six people will suffer one at some point in their lives.

The human brain is by far the most complex organ in our bodies. Its sophisticated cellular architecture…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Built for all?: Artificial intelligence and the LGBTQ+ community
~ How the rich world is fortifying itself against climate migration
~ Should we eat dinner earlier in winter? Why timing might matter more than you think
~ How the Louvre thieves exploited human psychology to avoid suspicion – and what it reveals about AI
~ The fast-fix for global warming that the UN climate summit can’t ignore
~ Trump’s aggression in the Caribbean could violate a Victorian-era court ruling on cannibalism at sea
~ Alberta’s education legislation erodes gender-based violence prevention in K-12 schools
~ New study finds that ingesting even small amounts of plastic can be fatal for marine animals
~ Is the AI bubble about to burst? What to watch for as the markets wobble
~ Comedians and kings: is Donald Trump reviving the ancient crime of lèse-majesté?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter