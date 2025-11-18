The fast-fix for global warming that the UN climate summit can’t ignore
By Piers Forster, Professor of Physical Climate Change; Director of the Priestley International Centre for Climate, University of Leeds
Jessica Seddon, Senior Lecturer and Director of the Deitz Family Initiative on Environment and Global Affairs, Yale University
Despite rapid progress in clean energy and electric vehicles, the world is still warming faster than ever. The good news is that we already have powerful ways to reduce the warming rate – if governments look beyond carbon dioxide and focus on a broader set of pollutants.
We are writing this from the UN’s Cop30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil, where much of the attention is rightly on the carbon dioxide cuts that we need to avoid long-term warming. But we could make faster progress by also tackling a different…
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 18, 2025