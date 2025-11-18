Tolerance.ca
Is the AI bubble about to burst? What to watch for as the markets wobble

By Alex Dryden, PhD Candidate in Economics, SOAS, University of London
The global investment frenzy around AI has seen companies valued at trillions of dollars and eye-watering projections of how it will boost economic productivity.

But in recent weeks the mood has begun to shift. Investors and CEOs are now openly questioning whether the enormous costs of building and running AI systems can really be justified by future revenues.

Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, has spokenThe Conversation


© The Conversation
