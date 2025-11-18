Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When fake data is a good thing – how synthetic data trains AI to solve real problems

By Ambuj Tewari, Professor of Statistics, University of Michigan
To overcome two challenges in training AI – scarce or hard-to-get data and data privacy – researchers have come up with a counterintuitive technique: fake it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Americans are unprepared for the expensive and complex process of aging – a geriatrician explains how they can start planning
~ I treat menopause and its symptoms, and hormone replacement therapy can help – here’s the science behind the FDA’s decision to remove warnings
~ Black student unions are under pressure – here’s what they do and how they help Black students find community
~ Research breakthroughs often come through collaborations − attacks on academic freedom threaten this vital work
~ Black families pay more to keep their houses warm than average American families
~ Ex Machina: could “superintelligence” challenge the idea of creativity as a uniquely human activity?
~ What teenagers want adults to know about their digital lives
~ Walking through the North York Moors National Park – a place of adventure, conservation and healing
~ UK plans for pay-per-mile electric vehicle tax could make the system fairer – or provoke a fierce backlash
~ Molecule: what’s in this dangerous, illegal slimming pill?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter