Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK plans for pay-per-mile electric vehicle tax could make the system fairer – or provoke a fierce backlash

By David Bailey, Professor of Business Economics, University of Birmingham
Phil Tomlinson, Professor of Industrial Strategy & Regional Development, Co-Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
The growth in sales of electric vehicles is a positive step in the UK’s journey to net zero. They are cleaner, quieter and better for the environment.

But while they produce less pollution, electric vehicles (EVs) also produce far less revenue for the treasury. And as more drivers ditch petrol and diesel, the government’s annual £35 billionThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Americans are unprepared for the expensive and complex process of aging – a geriatrician explains how they can start planning
~ I treat menopause and its symptoms, and hormone replacement therapy can help – here’s the science behind the FDA’s decision to remove warnings
~ Black student unions are under pressure – here’s what they do and how they help Black students find community
~ When fake data is a good thing – how synthetic data trains AI to solve real problems
~ Research breakthroughs often come through collaborations − attacks on academic freedom threaten this vital work
~ Black families pay more to keep their houses warm than average American families
~ Ex Machina: could “superintelligence” challenge the idea of creativity as a uniquely human activity?
~ What teenagers want adults to know about their digital lives
~ Walking through the North York Moors National Park – a place of adventure, conservation and healing
~ Molecule: what’s in this dangerous, illegal slimming pill?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter