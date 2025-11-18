Tolerance.ca
Babo: the Netflix documentary forcing Germany to confront race, class and the cost of fame

By Markus Gottschling, Research Associate in Rhetoric, University of Tübingen
Nina Kalwa, Research Associate at the Research Center for Science Communication, University of Tübingen
In the new documentary, Babo, viewers watch the gifted yet controversial German rapper Haftbefehl almost destroy himself with cocaine. The documentary, which follows both his huge success and his personal crises, has become the most-viewed film on Netflix Germany – a sign of what gets the country talking.

Haftbefehl (literally meaning “arrest warrant”) is one of Germany’s most famous rappers. He’s known for his brutal and drug-glorifying lyrics. Born Aykut Anhan, he is the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
