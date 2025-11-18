South Africans have lost trust in the police, in parliament and in political parties - what that means
By Amanda Gouws, Professor of Political Science and Chair of the South African Research Initiative in Gender Politics, Stellenbosch University
Joseph Ayodele Kupolusi, Senior Lecturer, Department of Statistics, Federal University of Technology, Akure
For democracies to function well, citizens have to trust their institutions. Every incidence of bad service delivery or corruption will influence how much citizens trust institutions.
The latest incident that will most likely shake confidence in South Africa’s political system, and specifically the police and the criminal justice system, is the accusation by General Nhlanhla…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 18, 2025