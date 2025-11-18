Tolerance.ca
Bamako is under pressure, not under siege: the difference and why it matters

By Lamine Doumbia, Research Associate - Dep. African History /Institute for Asian and African Studies, Humboldt University of Berlin
Mahamadou Bassirou Tangara, Enseignant-chercheur en économie du développement, Université des Sciences sociales et de Gestion de Bamako
Mali has been struggling for over a decade to defeat “jihadists” around Gao, Kidal and Ségou. Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), linked to al-Qaida, is believed to be the most vicious of the terrorist groups operating there, based on the scale of its attacks.

The group's aims


