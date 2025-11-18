Tolerance.ca
Politics with Michelle Grattan: Liberal Andrew McLachlan on why he’ll still promote net zero

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The South Australian Liberal senator says he’s “dubious” about being able to sell the Coalition’s new policy to voters – describing it as “carefree with emissions”.The Conversation


