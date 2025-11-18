Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eswatini: Authorities must unconditionally release Mthandeni Dube and Bacede Mabuza

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news of the conditional royal pardon granted on 5 November 2025 to former member of parliament, Mthandeni Dube, resulting in his supervised release, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, Vongai Chikwanda, said: “Mthandeni Dube’s release may bring relief to his family, but justice remains incomplete while his human […] The post Eswatini: Authorities must unconditionally release Mthandeni Dube and Bacede Mabuza appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why it’s so hard to know what Jane Austen thought about slavery
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Liberal Andrew McLachlan on why he’ll still promote net zero
~ France: Overseas Territory’s Education Barriers
~ Which policies would face the chopping block under the Coalition’s retreat from net zero?
~ Saudi Arabia: Migrant workers behind the Riyadh Metro system subjected to decade of devastating abuse
~ The three big reasons why Mozambique is not adapting to climate change and what needs to be done
~ Over 100 issues, Quarterly Essay has generated news, controversy – and the occasional explosive scene
~ As people live longer and healthier, nurse training needs to respond to avoid ageist attitudes
~ A global publishing scam assisted by AI has targeted Australia. Here are 5 tips to avoid scammers
~ Mali: Army, Militias Massacre Villagers in Central Region
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter