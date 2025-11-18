Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

France: Overseas Territory’s Education Barriers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A boy looks over a school fence in the village of Bouyouni, on the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, on December 19, 2024 following the destruction caused by cyclone Chido. © 2024 DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images The French overseas department of Mayotte, an island territory in the Indian Ocean and a former French colony, is failing to provide education to all children.The French government’s neglect of Mayotte is an ongoing legacy of colonialism that has left the island persistently underdeveloped. Mayotte has the worst educational outcomes in France.Mayotte…


© Human Rights Watch -
