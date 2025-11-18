Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The three big reasons why Mozambique is not adapting to climate change and what needs to be done

By Serafino Afonso Rui Mucova, Senior Lecturer and Researcher, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Lúrio University
Mozambique, one of Africa’s climate hotspots, faces droughts, floods and cyclones but lacks data, skilled experts and finance to adapt.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
