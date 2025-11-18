Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Army, Militias Massacre Villagers in Central Region

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The logo of the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA), Bamako, Mali, February 15, 2025. © 2025 GOUSNO/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Mali’s military and allied militias killed at least 31 civilians and burned homes on October 2 and 13, 2025, in 2 villages in the country’s embattled Segou region, Human Rights Watch said today.On October 2, Malian army forces and the Dozo, a predominantly ethnic Bambara militia that has been taking part in counterinsurgency operations for a decade, killed at least 21 men and burned at least 10 homes in Kamona village. On October 13, these forces…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Saudi Arabia: Migrant workers behind the Riyadh Metro system subjected to decade of devastating abuse
~ How does the hair-loss drug finasteride work? Can it affect my mental health?
~ Between ‘breadbasket of the world’ and ‘guardian of the Amazon’, Brazil remains unable to solve its environmental dilemma
~ Years in the making, the first complete monthly inflation report is almost here
~ What do AFL recruiters actually look for in potential draftees?
~ How fashion designer Paul McCann reimagines the Indigenous debutante ball
~ How Victoria’s new crime-reduction unit can help tackle its youth crime problem
~ Japan: New Government Should Adopt Human Rights Diplomacy
~ Bangladesh: Hasina Found Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity
~ New study finds 2 in 5 Australians experience traumatic events as children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter