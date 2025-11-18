How does the hair-loss drug finasteride work? Can it affect my mental health?
By Nial Wheate, Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Jasmine Lee, Pharmacist and PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
For many men the gradual thinning of hair is about more than just their appearance. Finasteride, a drug widely prescribed for the treatment of male pattern baldness has been used effectively for many years for this deeply personal problem.
Yet, behind its use are growing concerns about its link to the development of depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts.
There is now critical discussion among both users and…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 17, 2025