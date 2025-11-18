Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Between ‘breadbasket of the world’ and ‘guardian of the Amazon’, Brazil remains unable to solve its environmental dilemma

By Karina Kato, Professora do Programa de Pós-Graduação de Ciências Sociais em Desenvolvimento, Agricultura e Sociedade (CPDA), Universidade Federal Rural do Rio de Janeiro (UFRRJ)
Sergio Pereira Leite, Professor Titular do Programa de Pós-Graduação de Ciências Sociais em Desenvolvimento, Agricultura e Sociedade (CPDA), Universidade Federal Rural do Rio de Janeiro (UFRRJ)
On the eve of COP 30, Brazil seeks to assert itself as an environmental and food power, but it carries contradictions that weaken this narrative. In a speech at the opening of the 80th UN General Assembly, President Lula declared that this will be the “COP of truth”, the moment when world leaders must prove the seriousness of their commitments to the planet. For…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Saudi Arabia: Migrant workers behind the Riyadh Metro system subjected to decade of devastating abuse
~ Mali: Army, Militias Massacre Villagers in Central Region
~ How does the hair-loss drug finasteride work? Can it affect my mental health?
~ Years in the making, the first complete monthly inflation report is almost here
~ What do AFL recruiters actually look for in potential draftees?
~ How fashion designer Paul McCann reimagines the Indigenous debutante ball
~ How Victoria’s new crime-reduction unit can help tackle its youth crime problem
~ Japan: New Government Should Adopt Human Rights Diplomacy
~ Bangladesh: Hasina Found Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity
~ New study finds 2 in 5 Australians experience traumatic events as children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter