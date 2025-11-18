Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What do AFL recruiters actually look for in potential draftees?

By Paul Larkin, Senior Researcher in Youth Athlete Development, Victoria University
With the Australian Football League (AFL) season and trade period over, attention turns to the AFL draft.

The annual draft is the moment when many young hopefuls’ dreams become reality: they are selected by one of the league’s 18 clubs.

In the AFL, as with many other sports, the first draft pick is allocated to the team that finishes last, with the second-worst team gaining the second pick, and so on. These picks may be traded between teams after being allocated.

Every year…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Saudi Arabia: Migrant workers behind the Riyadh Metro system subjected to decade of devastating abuse
~ Mali: Army, Militias Massacre Villagers in Central Region
~ How does the hair-loss drug finasteride work? Can it affect my mental health?
~ Between ‘breadbasket of the world’ and ‘guardian of the Amazon’, Brazil remains unable to solve its environmental dilemma
~ Years in the making, the first complete monthly inflation report is almost here
~ How fashion designer Paul McCann reimagines the Indigenous debutante ball
~ How Victoria’s new crime-reduction unit can help tackle its youth crime problem
~ Japan: New Government Should Adopt Human Rights Diplomacy
~ Bangladesh: Hasina Found Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity
~ New study finds 2 in 5 Australians experience traumatic events as children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter