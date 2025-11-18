Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How fashion designer Paul McCann reimagines the Indigenous debutante ball

By Treena Clark, Chancellor’s Indigenous Research Fellow, Faculty of Design and Society, University of Technology Sydney
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are advised that the following article contains images and voices of deceased persons.

Marrithiyel artist and designer Paul McCann defines fashion as armour. Wearing his own creations allows him to feel protected while centring culture and claiming presence.

McCann describes himself as having “faboriginal flair,” a phrase that captures both the playful and cultural essence of his work.

His celebrated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
