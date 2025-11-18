Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Victoria’s new crime-reduction unit can help tackle its youth crime problem

By Joel Robert McGregor, Senior Lecturer, Criminology, Swinburne University of Technology
Scottish police created a specialised violence reduction unit to treat violence as a public health issue. It worked, and it’s coming to Victoria.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
