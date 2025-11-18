Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Migrant workers behind the Riyadh Metro system subjected to decade of devastating abuse

By Amnesty International
Migrant workers who travelled to Saudi Arabia to work on the Riyadh Metro project were forced to pay exorbitant recruitment fees, worked in dangerous heat and earned pitiful wages during a decade of serious abuse, Amnesty International revealed in a new report today. The report, “Nobody wants to work in these situations”: A decade of […] The post Saudi Arabia: Migrant workers behind the Riyadh Metro system subjected to decade of devastating abuse appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mali: Army, Militias Massacre Villagers in Central Region
~ How does the hair-loss drug finasteride work? Can it affect my mental health?
~ Between ‘breadbasket of the world’ and ‘guardian of the Amazon’, Brazil remains unable to solve its environmental dilemma
~ Years in the making, the first complete monthly inflation report is almost here
~ What do AFL recruiters actually look for in potential draftees?
~ How fashion designer Paul McCann reimagines the Indigenous debutante ball
~ How Victoria’s new crime-reduction unit can help tackle its youth crime problem
~ Japan: New Government Should Adopt Human Rights Diplomacy
~ Bangladesh: Hasina Found Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity
~ New study finds 2 in 5 Australians experience traumatic events as children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter