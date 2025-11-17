Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: New Government Should Adopt Human Rights Diplomacy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sanae Takaichi is applauded after being elected Japan's new prime minister by lawmakers in the lower house of the Diet on October 21, 2025, in Tokyo. © 2025 Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images (Tokyo, November 18, 2025) – Japan’s new government should make the promotion of human rights central to its foreign policy, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to the new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on November 6, 2025. The Japanese government should affirm its commitment to human rights by taking the lead in promoting civilian democratic rule and the rule of law across…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
