Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New study finds 2 in 5 Australians experience traumatic events as children

By Lucinda Grummitt, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, University of Sydney
Being exposed to trauma in childhood is linked to serious mental and physical health issues later in life. These findings show trauma is not rare.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Japan: New Government Should Adopt Human Rights Diplomacy
~ Bangladesh: Hasina Found Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity
~ When we see someone being touched, our brains automatically simulate how it feels
~ Finally, Indigenous peoples have an influential voice at COP30. They’re speaking loud and clear
~ Florida’s new open carry ruling combines with ‘stand your ground’ to create new freedoms – and new dangers
~ Federal budget 2025: Is Canada Strong actually weak on AI?
~ Australians are markedly more worried about the US, still wary about China: new poll
~ Australian businesses have actually been slow to adopt AI, survey finds
~ This widely used chart makes the clean energy switch seem much harder than it actually is
~ Heat, terror and resistance: Henry Reynolds’ bold, new book takes a top-end view of Australian history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter