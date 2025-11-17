Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australians are markedly more worried about the US, still wary about China: new poll

By Elena Collinson, Senior Project and Research Officer, Australia-China Relations Institute, University of Technology Sydney
More than half of respondents in a new survey said they were concerned about US interference in Australia, a jump of nearly 20 points since 2021.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Finally, Indigenous peoples have an influential voice at COP30. They’re speaking loud and clear
~ Florida’s new open carry ruling combines with ‘stand your ground’ to create new freedoms – and new dangers
~ Federal budget 2025: Is Canada Strong actually weak on AI?
~ Australian businesses have actually been slow to adopt AI, survey finds
~ This widely used chart makes the clean energy switch seem much harder than it actually is
~ Heat, terror and resistance: Henry Reynolds’ bold, new book takes a top-end view of Australian history
~ Strangers in their own land: how a new citizenship category could avoid a trap for Indigenous children born overseas
~ Vince Gilligan’s sci-fi series Plur1bus taps into our greatest fears about AI
~ Dominican Republic: The facts debunk the myth; migrants do not overburden the health system
~ Don’t stress out about overeating during the holidays – a dietitian explains how a day of indulgence won’t harm your overall health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter