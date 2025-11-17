Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This widely used chart makes the clean energy switch seem much harder than it actually is

By Asma Aziz, Senior Lecturer in Power Engineering, Edith Cowan University
The main way we show energy use is through “primary energy”. But this metric conceals the truly enormous waste of the energy in fossil fuels.The Conversation


© The Conversation -

© The Conversation -
