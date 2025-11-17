Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why small climate-vulnerable island states punch well above their weight in UN climate talks

By Emily Wilkinson, Principal Research Fellow, ODI Global
Kira-Lee Gmeiner, Political Science PhD Candidate, Monash University
Few diplomatic organisations punch above their weight quite like the Alliance of Small Island States (Aosis). With no fixed budget, no permanent secretariat and no formal charter, it has still managed to shape some of the most important climate agreements of the past few decades – including the 1.5°C target that underpins the Paris agreement.

Founded in 1990, Aosis represents 39 small island and low-lying coastal states. Its members are among…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Finally, Indigenous peoples have an influential voice at COP30. They’re speaking loud and clear
~ Florida’s new open carry ruling combines with ‘stand your ground’ to create new freedoms – and new dangers
~ Federal budget 2025: Is Canada Strong actually weak on AI?
~ Australians are markedly more worried about the US, still wary about China: new poll
~ Australian businesses have actually been slow to adopt AI, survey finds
~ This widely used chart makes the clean energy switch seem much harder than it actually is
~ Heat, terror and resistance: Henry Reynolds’ bold, new book takes a top-end view of Australian history
~ Strangers in their own land: how a new citizenship category could avoid a trap for Indigenous children born overseas
~ Vince Gilligan’s sci-fi series Plur1bus taps into our greatest fears about AI
~ Dominican Republic: The facts debunk the myth; migrants do not overburden the health system
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter