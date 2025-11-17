How would a ‘drone wall’ help stop incursions into European airspace?
By Peter Lee, Professor of Applied Ethics and Director, Security and Risk Research, University of Portsmouth
Ishmael Bhila, Lecturer and Research Associate, Media Sociology, University of Paderborn
Jens Hälterlein, Research Associate, Media Sociology, University of Paderborn
Violations of national airspace by drones are on the rise in Europe. When European leaders discussed these events at a meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark, in October 2025, they responded by announcing plans for a defensive “drone wall”.
So what is a drone wall? Put simply, it is a network of sensors, electronic warfare equipment and weapons. This “multi-layered” defensive wall is intended to detect, track and neutralise incursions…
- Monday, November 17, 2025