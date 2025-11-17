The honey trap: why honey fraud is a health hazard
By Matthew Pound, Associate Professor in Physical Geography, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Sadaat Yawar, Assistant Professor, Newcastle Business School, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Shanfeng Hu, Assistant Professor, Computer and Information Sciences, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Almost half of honey imports to Europe have been flagged as suspicious. From sugar syrups to fake origins, honey fraud is big business.
- Monday, November 17, 2025