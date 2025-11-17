Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will AI automation really kill jobs? A new survey finds Canadian workers are split on the answer

By Scott Schieman, Professor of Sociology and Canada Research Chair, University of Toronto
Alexander Wilson, PhD Student, Sociology, University of Toronto
Since 2023, there has been a steady increase in media stories about the potential for automation by artificial intelligence (AI) to displace workers. As sociologists who study what people think and feel about work, we wondered if these narratives were gaining any traction among workers.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Finally, Indigenous peoples have an influential voice at COP30. They’re speaking loud and clear
~ Florida’s new open carry ruling combines with ‘stand your ground’ to create new freedoms – and new dangers
~ Federal budget 2025: Is Canada Strong actually weak on AI?
~ Australians are markedly more worried about the US, still wary about China: new poll
~ Australian businesses have actually been slow to adopt AI, survey finds
~ This widely used chart makes the clean energy switch seem much harder than it actually is
~ Heat, terror and resistance: Henry Reynolds’ bold, new book takes a top-end view of Australian history
~ Strangers in their own land: how a new citizenship category could avoid a trap for Indigenous children born overseas
~ Vince Gilligan’s sci-fi series Plur1bus taps into our greatest fears about AI
~ Dominican Republic: The facts debunk the myth; migrants do not overburden the health system
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter