Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brussels Rips EU Corporate Accountability Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chairman of the EPP Group, Manfred Weber (C), during a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 6, 2025. © 2025 Philipp von Ditfurth/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo On November 13, a European Parliament majority sold out rights protections to corporate interests in the course of negotiating amendments to the European Union’s landmark Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD). It ripped through years of efforts to build comprehensive legislation that holds corporations accountable for human rights and environmental abuses…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladesh: Justice for victims of 2024 massacre not served by death sentence against Sheikh Hasina
~ The UK government’s risky rollback of financial regulation threatens long-term growth
~ How adding plants to your driveway could reduce winter flood risks
~ Worries about climate change are waning in many well-off nations – but growing in Turkey, Brazil and India
~ Would you put period blood on your face? What science says about ‘menstrual masking’
~ Autistic dogs? Neurodiversity in our pets and what it might mean for us
~ Seven in ten people think the papers regularly publish false information – we need to improve press regulation
~ The five best TV shows about the Tudors – recommended by a historian
~ Florida’s new open carry law combines with ‘stand your ground’ to create new freedoms – and new dangers
~ Slavery’s brutal reality shocked Northerners before the Civil War − and is being whitewashed today by the White House
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter