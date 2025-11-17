Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How adding plants to your driveway could reduce winter flood risks

By Ross Cameron, Senior Lecturer, Department of Landscape Architecture, University of Sheffield
When it comes to adapting cities to a rapidly and dramatically changing climate, the garden is on the frontline of the fight. Gardens act as green sinkholes, allowing excess rainwater to escape, as well as helping to cool cities in summer.

Gardens would provide all these (and other) benefits if they were not being concreted over – and research shows this is happening fast. Around 54% of front gardens in the UK are


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladesh: Justice for victims of 2024 massacre not served by death sentence against Sheikh Hasina
~ Brussels Rips EU Corporate Accountability Law
~ The UK government’s risky rollback of financial regulation threatens long-term growth
~ Worries about climate change are waning in many well-off nations – but growing in Turkey, Brazil and India
~ Would you put period blood on your face? What science says about ‘menstrual masking’
~ Autistic dogs? Neurodiversity in our pets and what it might mean for us
~ Seven in ten people think the papers regularly publish false information – we need to improve press regulation
~ The five best TV shows about the Tudors – recommended by a historian
~ Florida’s new open carry law combines with ‘stand your ground’ to create new freedoms – and new dangers
~ Slavery’s brutal reality shocked Northerners before the Civil War − and is being whitewashed today by the White House
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter