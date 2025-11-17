Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Seven in ten people think the papers regularly publish false information – we need to improve press regulation

By Zahera Harb, Director of Journalism Postgraduate Studies, City St George's, University of London
The resignation of the BBC’s director general and CEO of news is only the latest symptom of a deeper malaise in the media , a crisis of trust that runs through broadcasters and newspapers alike.

The leaked BBC file, splashed across the newspapers, may make for eye-catching headlines, but it hardly tells the whole story. To ignore the press’s own credibility problem is, at best, selective outrage.

The truth is that the erosion of trust is not confined to the public broadcaster. It’s a reckoning the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
