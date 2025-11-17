Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why people trust influencers more than brands – and what that means for the future of marketing

By Kelley Cours Anderson, Assistant Professor of Marketing, College of Charleston
Not long ago, the idea of getting paid to share your morning routine online would have sounded absurd. Yet today, influencers are big business: The global market is expected to surpass US$32 billion by the end of 2025.

Rooted in celebrity culture but driven by digital platforms, the influencer economy represents a powerful force…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladesh: Justice for victims of 2024 massacre not served by death sentence against Sheikh Hasina
~ Brussels Rips EU Corporate Accountability Law
~ The UK government’s risky rollback of financial regulation threatens long-term growth
~ How adding plants to your driveway could reduce winter flood risks
~ Worries about climate change are waning in many well-off nations – but growing in Turkey, Brazil and India
~ Would you put period blood on your face? What science says about ‘menstrual masking’
~ Autistic dogs? Neurodiversity in our pets and what it might mean for us
~ Seven in ten people think the papers regularly publish false information – we need to improve press regulation
~ The five best TV shows about the Tudors – recommended by a historian
~ Florida’s new open carry law combines with ‘stand your ground’ to create new freedoms – and new dangers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter