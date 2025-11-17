Tolerance.ca
Renewable energy is cheaper and healthier – so why isn’t it replacing fossil fuels faster?

By Jay Gulledge, Visiting Professor of Practice in Global Affairs, University of Notre Dame; University of Tennessee
Politics is just one challenge. The cost of borrowing to build wind and solar farms is another, especially in fast-growing developing countries. There are solutions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
~ Bangladesh: Justice for victims of 2024 massacre not served by death sentence against Sheikh Hasina
~ Brussels Rips EU Corporate Accountability Law
~ The UK government’s risky rollback of financial regulation threatens long-term growth
~ How adding plants to your driveway could reduce winter flood risks
~ Worries about climate change are waning in many well-off nations – but growing in Turkey, Brazil and India
~ Would you put period blood on your face? What science says about ‘menstrual masking’
~ Autistic dogs? Neurodiversity in our pets and what it might mean for us
~ Seven in ten people think the papers regularly publish false information – we need to improve press regulation
~ The five best TV shows about the Tudors – recommended by a historian
~ Florida’s new open carry law combines with ‘stand your ground’ to create new freedoms – and new dangers
