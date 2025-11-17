Fish farming is booming in Lake Victoria, but pollution and disease are wiping out millions. How to reduce losses
By Ekta Patel, Scientist, International Livestock Research Institute
Eric Teplitz, Aquatic/Livestock Veterinarian and Epidemiology PhD Candidate, Cornell University
Kathryn Fiorella, Cornell University, Cornell University
Aquaculture – the farming of fish and other aquatic organisms – is the world’s fastest-growing food production system.
The sharpest growth in aquaculture is happening in Africa. Average annual growth rates have exceeded 10% in recent years measured by production value.
Over the past 10 years in Lake Victoria,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 17, 2025