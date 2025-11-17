Child-care affordability is coming at the expense of equity — and it’s time governments acted
By Kerry McCuaig, Fellow in Early Childhood Policy, Atkinson Centre, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto
Michal Perlman, Professor of Applied Psychology and Human Development, University of Toronto
Nina Howe, Professor of Early Childhood and Elementary Education, Research Chair in Early Childhood Development and Education, Concordia University
Petr Varmuza, Assistant Researcher, Perlman Lab, Ontario Institute for the Studies of Education, University of Toronto
The $10-a-day plan was meant to give every child an equal start in life, but right now, the families who need care the most are being left behind.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 17, 2025