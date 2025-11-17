Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Child-care affordability is coming at the expense of equity — and it’s time governments acted

By Kerry McCuaig, Fellow in Early Childhood Policy, Atkinson Centre, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto
Michal Perlman, Professor of Applied Psychology and Human Development, University of Toronto
Nina Howe, Professor of Early Childhood and Elementary Education, Research Chair in Early Childhood Development and Education, Concordia University
Petr Varmuza, Assistant Researcher, Perlman Lab, Ontario Institute for the Studies of Education, University of Toronto
The $10-a-day plan was meant to give every child an equal start in life, but right now, the families who need care the most are being left behind.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladesh: Justice for victims of 2024 massacre not served by death sentence against Sheikh Hasina
~ Brussels Rips EU Corporate Accountability Law
~ The UK government’s risky rollback of financial regulation threatens long-term growth
~ How adding plants to your driveway could reduce winter flood risks
~ Worries about climate change are waning in many well-off nations – but growing in Turkey, Brazil and India
~ Would you put period blood on your face? What science says about ‘menstrual masking’
~ Autistic dogs? Neurodiversity in our pets and what it might mean for us
~ Seven in ten people think the papers regularly publish false information – we need to improve press regulation
~ The five best TV shows about the Tudors – recommended by a historian
~ Florida’s new open carry law combines with ‘stand your ground’ to create new freedoms – and new dangers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter