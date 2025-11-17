Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A cancer specialist explains why parents should not be too worried about coloured sand recalls

By Anthony Linton, Associate Professor, School of Medicine, University of Sydney
Schools have been shut in the Australian Capital Territory after children’s play sand was recalled due to asbestos fears.

Almost all Canberra primary schools were closed on Monday, with Education Minister Yvette Berry conceding it could take “days” for schools to be declared safe…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
