Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Protect Civilians from Explosive Weapons

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palestinians walk through the rubble of residential buildings destroyed by Israeli forces in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City, October 13, 2025.  © 2025 Sipa via AP Images Governments should act on recent political commitments to protect civilians from the bombing and shelling that devastates cities and towns around the world.Civilians make up the vast majority of casualties caused by the use of explosive weapons—such as aerial bombs, rockets, missiles, and artillery and mortar projectiles—in populated areas.Governments should maximize civilian…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Civic squares as contested spaces: what history and urban planning can tell us about Fed Square
~ A cancer specialist explains why parents should not be too worried about coloured sand recalls
~ Amyl and the Sniffers’ generosity shows what’s missing for Australia’s live music venues
~ View from The Hill: The Liberals may fell Sussan Ley but she won’t make it easy for Taylor and Hastie
~ Finally, Indigenous peoples have an influential voice at COP30. They’re speaking loud and clear.
~ Moldova: Fragile media challenged by vague laws, undue sanctions and harassment
~ Trump’s Gaza peace plan faces a pivotal UN Security Council vote. Can it get across the line?
~ An AI lab says Chinese-backed bots are running cyber espionage attacks. Experts have questions
~ “Expulsion by suffocation”: how soy expansion and herbicide use are displacing amazonian communities
~ Indigenous voices at COP30: The Amazon speaks – will the world listen?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter