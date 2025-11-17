Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous voices at COP30: The Amazon speaks – will the world listen?

By Cristiana Bertazoni, Pesquisadora do Departamento de Antropologia das Américas, University of Bonn
Tim Wegenast, Senior researcher (Development Studies), University of Konstanz
Indigenous peoples play a crucial role in climate adaptation, biodiversity conservation and environmental protection. Belem offers a historic opportunity to make this climate conference an “indigenous COP”.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
