Finally, Indigenous peoples have an influential voice at COP30. They’re speaking loud and clear.
By Danilo Urzedo, Research fellow, The University of Western Australia
Oliver Tester, Indigenous Liaison Manager, Curtin University
Stephen van Leeuwen, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Plant Biology, The University of Western Australia
The UN climate conference in the Brazilian Amazon marks an unprecedented effort to elevate Indigenous concerns in negotiating rooms and on the streets.
- Monday, November 17, 2025