Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Finally, Indigenous peoples have an influential voice at COP30. They’re speaking loud and clear.

By Danilo Urzedo, Research fellow, The University of Western Australia
Oliver Tester, Indigenous Liaison Manager, Curtin University
Stephen van Leeuwen, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Plant Biology, The University of Western Australia
The UN climate conference in the Brazilian Amazon marks an unprecedented effort to elevate Indigenous concerns in negotiating rooms and on the streets.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Moldova: Fragile media challenged by vague laws, undue sanctions and harassment
~ Trump’s Gaza peace plan faces a pivotal UN Security Council vote. Can it get across the line?
~ An AI lab says Chinese-backed bots are running cyber espionage attacks. Experts have questions
~ “Expulsion by suffocation”: how soy expansion and herbicide use are displacing amazonian communities
~ Indigenous voices at COP30: The Amazon speaks – will the world listen?
~ Some women start menopause after surgery or medical treatment. Here’s how it’s different
~ Plane and car crash testing is still designed to keep men safe. That puts women in danger
~ School exemptions to discrimination law leave religious LGBTQIA+ teens unprotected
~ ‘CEO is my blood type’: a chilling new novel nails narcissistic tech culture
~ COP30: Zambia’s forest communities need finance for solar power – so they don’t have to cut down trees to pay for it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter