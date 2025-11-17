Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plane and car crash testing is still designed to keep men safe. That puts women in danger

By Natasha Heap, Program Director for the Bachelor of Aviation, University of Southern Queensland
A former airline pilot turned safety researcher explains the shocking lack of real-world testing to keep women safe in the air and on our roads.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
