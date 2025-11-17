Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP30: Zambia’s forest communities need finance for solar power – so they don’t have to cut down trees to pay for it

By Hillary Chanda, Lecturer and PhD candidate: Energy & Environmental Engineering Research Group, University of Reading
In rural Zambia, solar power has brightened lives, but communities living next to forests can only pay for it by cutting down trees, putting forests at risk.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Finally, Indigenous peoples have an influential voice at COP30. They’re speaking loud and clear.
~ Moldova: Fragile media challenged by vague laws, undue sanctions and harassment
~ Trump’s Gaza peace plan faces a pivotal UN Security Council vote. Can it get across the line?
~ An AI lab says Chinese-backed bots are running cyber espionage attacks. Experts have questions
~ “Expulsion by suffocation”: how soy expansion and herbicide use are displacing amazonian communities
~ Indigenous voices at COP30: The Amazon speaks – will the world listen?
~ Some women start menopause after surgery or medical treatment. Here’s how it’s different
~ Plane and car crash testing is still designed to keep men safe. That puts women in danger
~ School exemptions to discrimination law leave religious LGBTQIA+ teens unprotected
~ ‘CEO is my blood type’: a chilling new novel nails narcissistic tech culture
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter