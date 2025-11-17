Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Elections a Fraudulent Claim for Credibility

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A billboard of the chairman of the Myanmar military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party ahead of the start of the campaign period for the junta’s elections in Yangon, October 27, 2025. © 2025 STR/AFP via Getty Images (Bangkok) – Foreign governments should reject the Myanmar junta’s plans to hold elections from late December 2025 through January 2026 because they will not be free, fair, or inclusive, Human Rights Watch said today. Since the February 2021 military coup, the junta has systematically dismantled the rule of law and the country’s nascent…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
